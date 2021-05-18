Where’s Dayna: WWAMH Cooper St. Apartments

Dayna was up in Glens Falls to cover the ribbon-cutting event for the Cooper St. Apartments, a 28-apartment complex for those who are struggling with mental health, addiction, and/or homelessness. Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health is primarily responsible for the undertaking of this project, with some help from Government funding & community support. Dayna spoke with the CEO of WWAMH, as well as the President & CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce about the impact this project will have.